Tamil Nadu: SIPCOT to set up creches in 17 of its industrial parks

CHENNAI: In a bid to reduce parental stress, particularly for working mothers, and foster greater participation of women in the workforce, the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) is planning to establish creche facilities at 17 of its industrial parks, which would benefit nearly 3.23 lakh employees.

The creches will adhere to the national guidelines prescribed by the Maternity Benefit Act, 2017, to promote early learning and development. This is in addition to the already existing 63 creches located across 13 SIPCOT industrial parks, which have been established by industries and currently benefit approximately 1.5 lakh employees.

SIPCOT has partnered with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry Ladies Organisation (FICCI FLO) Chennai, represented by its Chairperson Dr C A Divya Abhishek, to implement the project wherein the infrastructure will be developed by SIPCOT, while operations and maintenance will be managed by FICCI FLO Chennai.

The MoU formalizing this partnership was signed on Thursday between SIPCOT’s Managing Director Dr K Senthil Raj and Chairperson, FICCI FLO Chennai, in the presence of Industries Minister Dr T R B Rajaa.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said that the establishment of creche facilities in SIPCOT’s industrial parks is another step towards ensuring that work load in the personal lives of working women, particularly mothers, is reduced so they can contribute more productively to the economy.

“By addressing the needs of women workers, we not only promote gender equality but also enhance the overall psychological, economical and social well-being of the state,” Rajaa said. “This initiative reflects our belief that welfare is an integral part of industrial development,” he added.