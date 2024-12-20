TN govt health scheme reaches two crore beneficaries in three years

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday visited the residence of Sundarambal (55) at Nanjanapuram in Erode district and handed over a medicine kit to her to mark the milestone of two crore beneficiaries under ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ scheme. He also enquired about her health. The CM then visited another beneficiary, Vasantha (60) in the village, and handed over a kit to her.

Addressing the media as part of the event, Health Minister M Subramanian said, “The scheme was inaugurated by the chief minister at Samanapalli in Krishnagiri district on August 5, 2021. A total of 4,29,71,772 medicine kits have been distributed to beneficiaries until now.

The beneficiaries include 1,00,01,363 with hypertension, 49,45,745 with diabetes, 44,28,972 people suffering from hypertension and diabetes, 5,40,822 people receiving supportive care services, 7,25,042 people receiving conventional treatment, 434 people receiving kidney treatment (dialysis). So far, the beneficiaries have crossed 2 crore.”

In Erode district, more than 7 lakh people have benefitted. he added.

Chief Minister Stalin arrived at Coimbatore around noon and then travelled to Erode by road. He met with DMK office bearers at a private hall in Erode.

He visited weavers at Mettukkadai in Erode and inquired about the free-electricity benefit being distributed to handloom weavers. He will return to Chennai on Friday.