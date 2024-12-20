Toilets locked for a year in Coimbatore's Pattiyannan nagar, people defecate in open

COIMBATORE: Residents of Pattiyannan Nagar in Ward 38 of Vadavalli are forced to defecate in the open as the public toilet, constructed one year ago, has not been opened for use. Further, the people said another toilet complex for women is not maintained and covered by bushes.

P Gowri (name changed) a resident, told TNIE that 70 families are living in Pattiyannan Nagar and some families depend on the public toilets.

“Women and girls have been using the toilet for several years. However, due to the corporation’s neglect of maintenance, the area around the toilet is overgrown with bushes. There are reptiles in the bushes due to which we are afraid to use the facility. As a result, we go to defecate near the crematorium in the wee hours which is a risk,” she expressed concern.

She added that the toilet is located close to a middle school, and there is a risk of reptiles entering the campus, and posing a threat to the children.

K Thanaraj, another resident, said he uses the public toilet at Kalidoss Nagar which is located around 700 metres away as the newly constructed toilet with the cost of Rs 27.50 lakh under the Swachh Bharat Mission has been closed for more than a year.

“This toilet inauguration was held last year. Once the inauguration was over, officers closed this toilet without providing any reason. Now, the new toilets are filled with bush growth. Sometimes, people go there to defecate in the open,” he said. He lamented that it is difficult to go to the Kalidoss Nagar public toilet daily.

Another resident, P Balu told TNIE that, as a water pipeline broke, water has been leaking on to the main road of Pattiyannan Nagar for one week.

He also alleged that the crematorium was being used as a makeshift bar at night by drunkards.

When asked about it, a corporation officer in west zone said people are using the new toilet complex.

She added that she would look into the allegations made by the residents. When TNIE visited the spot on Thursday, the new toilet was closed.