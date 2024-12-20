Two crore get medical scheme benefits, CM Stalin hands over medicine kit

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday visited the house of Sundarambal (55) at Nanjanapuram village in Erode district and handed over a medicine kit to her to mark the milestone of the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme reaching two crore beneficiaries. The chief minister then visited the house of the next beneficiary, Vasantha (60), in the village, and handed another kit to her.

Addressing reporters as part of the event, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said, “The scheme was inaugurated by the chief minister at Samanapalli in Krishnagiri district on August 5, 2021. A total of 4,29,71,772 medicine kits have been distributed to beneficiaries.

The beneficiaries include 1,00,01,363 with hypertension, 49,45,745 with diabetes, 44,28,972 people suffering from hypertension and diabetes, 5,40,822 people receiving supportive care services, 7,25,042 people receiving conventional treatment and 434 people receiving kidney treatment (dialysis). The total number of beneficiaries has crossed 2 crore.”

In Erode district, more than 7 lakh people have benefitted, the minister added.

Chief Minister Stalin arrived at Coimbatore district around noon and travelled to Erode by road. He then met DMK office bearers in a private hall. Subsequently, the CM also visited weavers’ residences at Mettukkadai in Erode and inquired about the benefits of the free electricity being provided to handloom weavers. He will return to Chennai on Friday.