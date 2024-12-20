Two held for facilitating dumping of Kerala biomedical waste in Nellai

TIRUNELVELI: Two agents, who were allegedly involved in facilitating the dumping of biomedical and other waste from Kerala in Tirunelveli’s Kodaganallur, Palavoor and Kondanagaram villages, were arrested by the Suthamalli police on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Manohar (51) and Mayandi (42), residents of Suthamalli in Tirunelveli district. Superintendent of Police N Silambarasan confirmed the arrests. “We are tracing the other accused and are planning to bust the entire chain of operations,” he said.

Meanwhile, officials and functionaries of various political parties continued to visit the dumping sites in the three villages for the third consecutive day.

Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami strongly condemned the dumping of Kerala waste in Tamil Nadu. He said Chief Minister M K Stalin is only interested in shaking hands with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and holding photo shoots. “He is a chief minister who is not even brave enough to oppose the dumping of waste from a neighbouring state in Tamil Nadu,” Palaniswami posted on X.

NTK leader Seeman also condemned the Kerala government for dumping waste in Tamil Nadu. In a post on X, he stated that this practice continues despite strong opposition from the Madras High Court and the National Green Tribunal. “Kerala is vigilant in protecting its natural resources but dumps its waste in Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu farmers send vegetables and other essentials to Kerala. Is it fair for Kerala to send its waste to Tamil Nadu?” he asked.