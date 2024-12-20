Udhayanidhi Stalin launches projects worth Rs 250 crore

COIMBATORE: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated 38 projects completed at a cost of Rs 51.32 crore, and laid the foundation stone for 19 projects valued at Rs 250.48 crore in Tiruppur on Thursday on the second day of his visit to the Western districts, after Coimbatore. Also, he handed over Rs 9.45 crore worth of welfare assistance to 300 beneficiaries.

Addressing reporters after presiding over a review meeting with officials in the collectorate, he condemned union home minister Amit Shah for his remarks on BR Ambedkar. He cancelled a scheduled meeting with party functionaires at the eleventh hour.

On Wednesday night, Udhayanidhi held a closed door meeting district-level office bearers at Coimbatore. A total of 625 functionaries from 27 party 27 wings participated. Sources said he instructed the office bearers to take responsibility for five polling booths in their areas for the 2026 elections.

Sources added that he directed the office bearers to meet voters, who are not aligned with any party, and convince them to vote for DMK highlighting the government’s achievements.

The office bearers were given a booklet detailing the government’s achievements in the last three years. They were asked to read it thoroughly before approaching voters.