Wish Gukesh retains title for long: Governor RN Ravi

CHENNAI: Expressing happiness at India winning the World Chess Champion title after a gap of 11 years, Governor R N Ravi on Thursday expressed his wish that champion D Gukesh retains the title for a long time.

Speaking at Raj Bhavan during an event organised to felicitate Gukesh and his parents — Dr Rajinikanth and Dr J Padmakumari — the governor noted that Gukesh has achieved this honour at an age when other youngsters are still figuring out what life is all about.

“Reigning title-holder Ding Liren, whom Gukesh defeated and who is almost double his age, though sad at losing the game, said he has no regrets about losing to him.

This tells a lot about Gukesh as a person, as he must have been a very graceful player. This is a quality that is not very common and rare. I am sure he will be able to retain this title for a long long time to come. This is our collective wish,” the governor added.