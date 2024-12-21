Bridge to be built in Sitheri at Rs 4 cr, residents want road work expedited

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Sitheri panchayat in Pappireddipatti are delighted by the state government’s announcement to construct a high-level bridge at Nalangu. The residents urged the administration to hasten construction of Vachati-Arasanatham road also.

Sitheri panchayat is a tribal hamlet in Pappireddipatti taluk and has over 62 minor villages atop the hills. For years residents of the panchayat have been seeking a road.

Two years ago, a road was announced to connect Vachati to Arasanatham at a cost of Rs 13.75 crore. However, during the monsoon, this road faced problems as wild streams flooded it. To ensure safety, the state government has now announced that a high-level bridge will be constructed at Rs 3.83 crore.

Speaking to TNIE, S Venkatesh from Arasanatham said, “Over eight villages between Vachati and Arasanatham including Kalasapadi, Karukamkadu, Akkarakadu and two other villages are connected by a mud road covering over 7 km. For decades we have been urging the government to construct tar road. Two years ago under the Pradhan Manthri Gram Sadak Yojana roads were sanctioned at the cost of Rs 13.75 crore. It is under process.”

Another resident S Srikanth said, “While roads were sanctioned, there was a problem. During rainy season, wild stream overflows over the present mud roads. Had the roads been constructed, they would have been damaged by the rain. To address this problem a high level bridge has been sanctioned. We are grateful for this. We hope the bridge could be constructed as soon as possible. It is key to the development of dozens of tribal hamlets.”

Revenue officials told TNIE that the road project has been approved by the forest department and it is in its final phases of processing in the online portal.

Following approval, work would commence immediately, they added. “Therefore, construction will begin soon. As for the bridge, it will be constructed with funding from NABARD,” they said.