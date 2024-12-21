CM Stalin’s statement hints at DMK contesting in Erode East bypoll

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin’s response to the media in Coimbatore that a decision on whether his party or its ally Congress will contest the Erode (East) Assembly by-election will be made after thorough discussions with the Congress has raised hopes among DMK leaders and cadre that the ruling party will contest the bypoll.
The bypoll has been necessitated following the recent demise of veteran Congress leader EVKS Elangovan, who himself was elected in a by-election after the untimely death of his son Thirumagan Everaa.
DMK sources told TNIE that discussions have already happened with minister S Muthusamy, who hails from the district. A prominent leader from the district said the ruling party must demonstrate its strength in this bypoll as it comes ahead of the 2026 Assembly election. “Additionally, the Erode Congress lacks prominent candidates, apart from members of the EVKS family,” the source added.
Pointing out that both Thirumagan Evera and EVKS Elangovan were elected in the last two elections within three years, the sources said another member from the family is unlikely to resonate well with either the voters or mainly with the Congress cadre.
DMK functionaries in Erode said Muthusamy has assured them that their concerns and aspirations have been conveyed to the leadership. “If the leadership wanted to allocate it to incumbent Congress as was done during the last bypoll, there would be no need for discussions with AICC. The chief minister’s statement to consult signals that DMK is keen to contest,” said a leader.
Meanwhile, confusion persists within the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC). A senior TNCC functionary, speaking on anonymity, remarked, “There’s uncertainty about securing the seat again as we lack a strong candidate. Many cadre want the Congress to contest, but there’s no consensus on who the candidate should be.”
State general secretary GK Muralidharan emphasised, “According to alliance norms, the seat should remain with the party currently holding it. However, we await clarity on the leadership’s decision.”
Constituency will be with INDIA bloc: CM
Coimbatore: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday said the Erode East constituency will remain in the INDIA bloc after the by-election. Addressing media persons before leaving for Chennai after winding up his two day tour of Erode, Stalin said, “The party workers have shown enthusiasm and determination to work actively for the upcoming election. We have set a target of 200 seats in 2026 assembly elections. The field visit gives me the feeling that we will win more than 200 seats.” To a query he said whether the party contests or not, the seat will be in DMK alliance’s hands.