CPI stages protest condemning Amit Shah's comments against Ambedkar

CHENNAI: The members of CPI and Congress, on Friday, staged protests against Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP MPs over the recent controversies. CPI members condemned Shah’s remarks on BR Ambedkar, while Congress cadre protested the case registered against Rahul Gandhi.

To condemn Amit Shah for his alleged derogatory comments against Ambedkar and urging him to step down from the post, hundreds of CPI cadre gathered near the Dr Ambedkar Arts College, Vyasarpadi. The party’s state deputy secretary M Veerapandian was the chief guest of the protest.

Similarly, VCK’s South Chennai unit cadre staged a rail roko at Saidapet railway station. Later, they were arrested by the police and were taken to a nearby government community hall, where they were confined. The same kind of protests were held in various places across the state.

Meanwhile, to condemn the BJP MPs who allegedly unleashed violence against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge on the parliament premises, hundreds of Congress cadre gathered near Porur roundabout under the leadership of former union minister KV Thangabalu.