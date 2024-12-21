DMK man dies after falling into an under-construction open septic tank in Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI: A DMK ward secretary died after accidentally falling into a septic tank, which was under-construction, at the Valliyoor bus stand here on Thursday night.

The deceased Murugan (65) of Chokkanathar Temple Street in Valliyoor working at a shop in the area and was a DMK ward secretary. On Thursday night, Murugan was returning home via Valliyoor bus stand after work. While passing through the area, he accidentally fell into the open septic tank, which was under construction. As it was late at night, no one noticed the incident.

However, Murugan died on the spot. On Friday morning, passers-by noticed his body inside the tank and informed Valliyoor police. The police recovered the body and sent it to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for postmortem. A case was registered in this connection. When contacted by TNIE, a local body official said that an inquiry has been initiated on why the septic tank was not properly barricaded.