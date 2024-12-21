It’s time laws to protect waterbodies are enforced with an iron will

When I was a child, the rainy season in the city was completely different from how it is now. These days, the media provides immediate and full coverage of weather forecasts. During my school days, we did not have WhatsApp school groups. So, most of us travelled all the way to school and got to know about the holiday declaration. I do not remember my parent’s struggle to stock essentials before a heavy rain prediction. The very word ‘flood’ was not scary before. It was just a slow day at home surviving with what we had.

This scenario is not the same now. Life has become better in terms of prediction and availability of supplies. Even with all these developments, when a flood-kind situation arises, the amount of panic and hardship we face today is much more than that of yesteryears.

I was in the US during the 2015 floods. It was double the scare and was cross-checking 24 hours if everyone back home was safe here. I was active on Facebook, acting like a helpline coordinating with people who needed help. When it comes to taking action, the regulations are on paper but are not strictly followed when it comes to approval of buildings on waterbodies. Despite the government gearing up its infrastructure, corporation employees working round the clock, and the media keeping us educated about the rains, all this goes in vain because of the destruction of waterbodies in our city.