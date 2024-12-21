Law student stabbed to death near school in TN's Cheranmahadevi

TIRUNELVELI: A 22-year-old law student was stabbed to death near a school in Cheranmahadevi here on Friday morning. Police launched a search for the culprit.

Sources said, the deceased C Manikandan of Keel Nadutheru in Cheranmahadevi was a third-year law student at a private college in Chennai. He had returned to his hometown for holidays, two days ago. The incident occurred when Manikandan was returning home on his two-wheeler after visiting his field.

Sources further said, he was intercepted by S Mayandi (46) of Lal Bahadur Shastri Street near a government-aided school. Mayandi allegedly stabbed Manikandan with a knife and fled the scene. Passers-by and relatives took Manikandan to the Cheranmahadevi Government Hospital and later shifted him to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for intensive care, but he succumbed to his injuries on Friday evening. Cheranmahadevi Inspector Dharmaraj registered a case and began investigation.

Preliminary investigation revealed, Manikandan's relatives were allegedly linked to the murder of Sivaraman (25) from Kodarankulam. In retaliation, Sivaraman's relative Mayandi allegedly killed Manikandan.