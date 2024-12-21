Madras HC rules JAO has exclusive powers to issue notice under Section 148 of Income Tax Act

He also stated that the notices served to the petitioner company fulfilled the three requirements of AAS, risk management strategy formulated by the board and the faceless manner, which provides for online proceedings.

The judge said, “As far as the issuance of notice under Section 148 of IT Act is concerned, only the JAO will have exclusive jurisdiction.”

He ruled, “As far as assessment, re-assessment or re-computation in terms of the provisions of Section 147 is concerned, the FAO as well as the JAO will have concurrent jurisdiction.”

The Directorate of IT (Systems) shall have the power to make allotment of cases, through the AAS, to allot the cases for issuance of notice under Section 148 A and 148 in eligible cases based on the risk management strategy in terms of the provisions of the E-Assessment of Income Escaping Assessment Scheme, to the JAO based on the PAN card jurisdiction, Justice Ramasamy said in the order.

Referring to the case on hand, the judge reasoned that the issuance of the impugned notice was “duly in accordance with the Scheme”, except the procedural lapse of mentioning the name of the JAO, as the Directorate of Income Tax (Systems) allotted the cases through the AAS based on the risk management strategy for issuing the notice in faceless manner.

The procedural errors will “not vitiate” the initiation of the proceedings for issuance of the notice under Section 148 of IT Act since such errors are “curable in nature,” he said.

Even though the court dismissed the writ petitions, it granted liberty to the petitioner company to file its reply within 30 days to the concerned authorities, who were directed to consider the reply and pass orders after affording an opportunity of a personal hearing.