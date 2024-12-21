Man suspects wife of infidelity, kills her, chops body into several pieces in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: A 35-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and chopped her body into several pieces as he suspected her fidelity at Anjugramam of Kanniyakumari district. The accused, Marimuthu, a resident of Manakavalan Pillar Nagar in Palayamkottai of Tirunelveli district was married to Mariya Sathya (30). Sathya worked at a seafood processing company and Marimuthu was a labourer and the couple had two children.

Reportedly, they fought often as Sathya constantly chatted on the phone. The family members had pacified the couple and shifted them to Palkulam near Anjugramam, yet the fight continued. On Thursday, an argument ensued and Marimuthu allegedly hacked Sathya to death and chopped her body into several pieces. He packed the pieces in three travel bags to dispose them. Marimuthu also worked part time at a butcher shop, said sources.

When he left home with the bags, street dogs caught the smell and surrounded Marimuthu. Meanwhile, locals caught him and handed him over to the police. The Anjugramam police shifted the body to the Kanyakumari Government Medical College Hospital in Asaripallam.

During interrogation, police said Marimuthu admitted to killing his wife as she refused to stop chatting with others, causing friction in their domestic life. After chopping his wife’s body, he washed the place and cleaned the house in order to hide the crime from the neighbours.