Strengthen DMK in Erode, CM Stalin tells functionaries

ERODE: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin has directed functionaries to strengthen the party in constituencies it is perceived to be weak in Erode district and secure victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.

The Chief Minister arrived in Erode on Thursday on a two-day visit. On Thursday evening, he chaired a meeting with senior party members. Sources said 260 important functionaries from across the district were invited to the meeting. Individual letters were sent from the DMK headquarters and those who had the letters were allowed into the meeting hall. Stalin reviewed the DMK’s performance in the district in the past with them.

Since DMK has never won the Perundurai Assembly constituency, Stalin questioned functionaries from the constituency about the reasons for this, DMK sources said. Also, he asked functionaries from Anthiyur the reasons for the slender margin of victory (1,275 votes) over the AIADMK in 2021 Assembly elections. Further, Stalin questioned why its alliance partner (CPI) lost to the AIADMK in Bhavanisagar constituency.

Sources said the DMK chief advised the functionaries to strengthen the party in constituencies where it is weak. They were told to identify people’s problems and give them priority.

He received letters, suggestions and complaints from functionaries and assured them that a special committee will be formed to investigate into the issues they have raised and find solution, sources added.

Later, in a X post about the meeting Stalin, stated, “I gave guidelines to party functionaries. In our target of winning 200 seats in 2026 Assembly elections, Erode’s role should be unparalleled.”

Speaking to TNIE, Minister and Erode DMK’s south district secretary S Muthusamy said, “The CM is holding such consultations in every district. At the meeting in Erode, he appreciated party workers for their good work. At the same time, he pointed out where additional efforts are needed to strengthen the party. He gave various guidelines to functionaries.”