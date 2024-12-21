Tamil Nadu farmers seek compensation as crop damaged by climatic changes

MADURAI/RAMANATHAPURAM: Stating that changes in climate have affected crops, farmers urged the government to take action and provide compensation for crop damage during the farmers grievances meeting held in Madurai and Ramanathapuram districts on Friday.

During the meeting, farmers from Madurai raised issues such as the opening of direct procurement centres (DPCs) and procurement of sugarcane by the government. Few farmers also brought paddy saplings, stating that the crop was damaged due to humid conditions.

Ravi, a farmer from Samayanallur in Madurai district said, “Farmers in the area have sowed nearly 30 acres of Akshaya Ponni paddy. As there was no adequate rain or sun for nearly a month, the humid, misty conditions greatly affected the crop. Similar situations prevail in other areas too.”

Radha Krishan, a farmer from Keelakuyil Kudi village in Madurai district said that due to pest issues, farmers used fertilizers as suggested. However, the crop on nearly nine acres was completely spoiled.

Similarly, farmers in Ramanathapuram district urged the government to provide compensation for crop damage. MSK Bakkianathan, president of Tamil Nadu Vaigai Irrigation Farmers Association said thousands of hectares of paddy, chilli, cotton and black gram was affected after the recent rain, and urged the government to provide compensation immediately.

Farmers also requested the district collector to consider extending cooperative loan distribution until January 31.