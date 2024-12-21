Tamil Nadu to create ‘white list’ on gambling apps

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu could become one of the first states to have a ‘white list’ on online gambling sites and apps after it brings out a framework to regulate pay-to-play gaming in the state.

“Getting registered with the Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority (TNOGA) is a kind of white list,” according to Md Nasimuddin, chairperson of TNOGA, which is coming out with a regulatory framework. Anuraag Saxena, CEO of E-Gaming Federation (EGF), told TNIE that the gaming industry is the lone industry pushing for enhanced regulation as there is no white list on gaming sites in the country.

India is the largest gaming market globally with over 568 million gamers, but the country lacks a signalling mechanism for a person to understand which gaming platform is legitimate, he said. However, sources in Meity said Tamil Nadu is coming out with legislation only on betting and gambling, which are state subjects. However, sources did not elaborate when the centre will come out with its own legislation to regulate online gaming.

Saxena said that due to the absence of regulations or white list, EGF in partnership with Social and Media Matters is launching a responsible agreement initiative across multiple states, including Tamil Nadu.

On whether there should be a ban on those below 16 years from playing online games, similar to social media ban for minors in Australia, Saxena said though the government can come up with such ban, there is a need to recognise that India is a constitutional democracy which cannot act like a “nanny state” when it comes to choices of adults.