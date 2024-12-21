Vandiyur tank beautification project may go on; tank should be pollution-free in 18 months: Madras HC

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday allowed Madurai Corporation to proceed with the Vandiyur Tank Beautification Project, subject to the statutory restrictions contained in Rule 4 of Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017.

However, observing that the object of the project would be realised only if the tank is pollution-free or else it will become as polluted as the Cooum River, the court directed authorities to ensure that the tank is pollution-free within 18 months.

A special bench comprising Justices GR Swaminathan and B Pugalendhi, which deals with cases involving protection and preservation of water bodies, passed the order on a batch of two public interest litigations (PIL) filed against the project, which is worth Rs 50 crore, being carried out on Vandiyur Tank.

The bench had ordered an interim injunction against the project following allegations that commercial buildings were being put up on the tank bunds. However, the corporation stated in its counter affidavit that implementation of the project would provide recreational space for people of Madurai and nearly 80% of the works have been completed. Further, it assured the court that neither the storage capacity of the tank will be disturbed nor water holding level reduced as a result of the project.