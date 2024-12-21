War of words between Governor RN Ravi, minister Govi Chezhiaan in V-C search panel row

CHENNAI: The office of Governor RN Ravi on Friday alleged that the statement issued by Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan on Thursday was misleading and a ‘distortion of facts.’ However, in a rejoinder issued later in the night to Raj Bhavan’s statement, the minister said it was disheartening to see the governor impeding the functioning of universities by repeating the same arugments he had made earlier.

Governor’s response

Raj Bhavan’s statement on Friday said the minister cited the Supreme Court’s judgment in the case of Jagdish Prasad Sharma and others vs. state of Bihar and others, dated July 17, 2013, to justify the non-inclusion of UGC chairperson’s nominee, despite the UGC regulations of 2018 mandating the same.

However, he pointed out that the latest judgment of the Supreme Court dated October 21, 2022, had held the appointment of a V-C made on the recommendation of a search committee constituted contrary to UGC regulations to be “void ab initio,” adding that the Apex Court had rejected the argument that the state legislation shall prevail unless UGC regulations are specifically adopted by the respective state.

UGC rules not binding: Min

In reply, Chezhiaan said Raj Bhavan’s statement had nothing, except revealing the governor’s “ulterior motive” to include the UGC chairperson’s nominees in the search committees. The minister stated that the government was concerned that such interventions would jeopardise the future of students.

He reiterated the government’s stance that the search committees were constituted as per the Acts that govern the universities and relevant government orders that clearly state that UGC regulations are not binding with respect to formation of these committees.

Stating that the Centre was reducing the grants for state-run universities every year, the minister asked why the governor has not taken measures to get more funds from UGC instead of just being keen on including the UGC’s nominees in the search committees.