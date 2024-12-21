Youth hacked to death near Nellai court

TIRUNELVELI: Exactly a month after an advocate was brutally attacked with a sickle in broad daylight on the Hosur combined court premises, a 25-year-old man was murdered with a similar weapon, allegedly by a seven-member gang, near the gate of the Tirunelveli district court on Friday.

Police said the deceased, S Mayandi from Keezhanatham village, belonged to an intermediate caste and was killed by a gang of seven SC men in retaliation to the murder of SC panchayat ward member N Rajamani from the same village in 2023.

Tension prevailed at the court campus, in Keezhanatham and surrounding areas. “Mayandi had come to the court to attend a hearing in connection with a criminal case against him. After a gang tried to attack him at Annapoorna hotel near the court, he ran towards the court campus. Special Sub-Inspector Uikkattan spotted one of the accused, M Ramakrishnan (25), chasing Mayandi with a sickle,” the city police said in a statement.