37 pharmacies to come up under Tamil Nadu government scheme

COIMBATORE: Around 37 applicants have been selected to start pharmacies under the Mudhalvar Marundhagam scheme in Coimbatore. The state government announced the launch of these pharmacies from Pongal 2025, and setting up these pharmacies is underway.

During his Independence Day speech, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced that 1,000 pharmacies under the Mudhalvar Marundhagam scheme will be opened in the first phase to make generic and other medicines available to the public at low cost. Following this announcement, the cooperative department received district wise applications to start the pharmacies.

In Coimbatore, many people have shown interest in getting into this scheme to become entrepreneurs. The Co-operative department, through which the scheme is being implemented, received 61 applications from across the district. Out of these, 22 applications were from the existing cooperative societies, and the remaining were from individuals. In this, the department selected 37 applications including 15 individual applications after scrutiny.