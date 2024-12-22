4000 schools in Tamil Nadu may lose internet over unpaid bills

CHENNAI: At a time when the state government is promoting smart classrooms and hi-tech labs across state schools, more than 3,700 high and higher secondary government schools may soon lose their internet connection as they haven’t been able to settle outstanding bills worth Rs 1.5 crore to BSNL.

A majority of these 3,700 government schools, which account for 50% of the total 6,223 high and higher secondary schools in TN, have not paid their internet bills for the last two to three months, mainly due to lack of funds.

A school education department circular sent to chief education officers of all districts said the hi-tech labs in these 3700 schools are equipped with Fibre to the Home (FTTH) connections under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme. BSNL, in a letter from its TN Telecom Circle, had warned of service suspension if dues aren’t paid by Saturday.

In May first week, the state government said it was partnering with BSNL to upgrade internet speeds in schools from 5-6 Mbps to 100 Mbps, addressing the growing need for faster connectivity. High-speed internet has already been installed in 5,907 out of 6,223 schools and the remaining would be covered by the end of that month, an official release said.