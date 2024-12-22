AIADMK stages protest against DMK over alleged disparity in flood relief allocation

VILLUPURAM: Around 600 AIADMK cadres staged a protest on Saturday at the municipality ground, accusing the DMK government of disparity in flood relief allocation, with only Rs 2,000 relief given to victims in Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, and Villupuram districts while providing Rs 6,000 as compensation during the Chennai floods, owing to electoral considerations. “Why do they discriminate? The government must provide uniform relief,” demanded former Minister CV Shanmugam who led the protest.

The cadres sought a comprehensive relief package, including Rs 6,000 for each affected family and Rs 40,000 per hectare for farmers and urged for immediate disbursal of relief funds.

Minister CV Shanmugam criticized the DMK government for its lack of preparedness despite early warnings from the Meteorological Department. He said, “The DMK government failed to take necessary precautionary measures, leading to severe hardship for the people of Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, and Villupuram districts.”