AIADMK stages protest against DMK over alleged disparity in flood relief allocation
VILLUPURAM: Around 600 AIADMK cadres staged a protest on Saturday at the municipality ground, accusing the DMK government of disparity in flood relief allocation, with only Rs 2,000 relief given to victims in Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, and Villupuram districts while providing Rs 6,000 as compensation during the Chennai floods, owing to electoral considerations. “Why do they discriminate? The government must provide uniform relief,” demanded former Minister CV Shanmugam who led the protest.
The cadres sought a comprehensive relief package, including Rs 6,000 for each affected family and Rs 40,000 per hectare for farmers and urged for immediate disbursal of relief funds.
Minister CV Shanmugam criticized the DMK government for its lack of preparedness despite early warnings from the Meteorological Department. He said, “The DMK government failed to take necessary precautionary measures, leading to severe hardship for the people of Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, and Villupuram districts.”
He also highlighted administrative lapses, such as the sudden release of water from the Sathanur dam without proper warnings, which damaged agricultural lands in three districts. Shanmugam said, “The district administration has estimated Rs 1,863 crore for repairing flood damages, but only Rs 102 crore has been allocated so far. This is insufficient.”
Shanmugam questioned the lack of adequate relief measures in the affected districts when the cyclone hit. “While Chennai recorded lesser rainfall, the government showcased its efficient drainage system there, but when Villupuram was submerged, no one came forward to assist,” he added.
Recalling the AIADMK’s administration during past disasters, he said, “During our tenure, we efficiently managed the 2005 floods and the 2004 tsunami. The ruling party should learn from this.”
Shanmugam accused CM MK Stalin of visiting Villupuram only after the opposition leader consoled the victims. “Even then, the CM merely distributed relief materials to a few in a marriage hall. Neither the CM nor the Deputy CM visited the flood-affected areas or met the victims. Their absence has enraged the people,” he stated.
Former Union Minister Gingee N Ramachandran, MLAs M Chakkarapani and P Arjunan, participated in the protest.