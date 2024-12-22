Another waste dump in Kerala border district

KANNIYAKUMARI: After waste was found dumped at two locations on the banks of the Parakkai south big tank near Nagercoil, Collector R Alagumeena inspected the sites and instructed officials to remove it.

Parakkin Kal Channel Water Users Association president S Ravindran informed police about the waste dumps on Friday evening, following which the collector visited the spot at night. The complainant also alleged that medical waste had been dumped at the spot.

Ravindran told TNIE that the waste had been dumped near the tank a few days ago. Nagercoil municipal corporation officials also inspected the spot and the waste was removed on Saturday and the area was disinfected.

The collector said nearly 15 tonnes of solid waste were found on the bank of the tank. The waste was sent to the Valampurivilai dump yard and segregated. Nearly 500kg of plastic waste was sorted separately, and they also found insulin syringes and diapers.

Further, the collector said that photos of medicine receipts sent by the complainant to show that medical waste was dumped at such spots were receipts of medicines bought by some individuals for their own treatment, and no medical waste was found.