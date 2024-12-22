Civic polls only after delimitation, reservation works, TN government tells Madras HC

CHENNAI: In an indication that the election to rural local bodies in 28 districts in the state whose tenure ends in January 2025 is likely to get delayed, the state government on Saturday informed the Madras High Court that the polls would be held only after completing the process of delimitation and reservation.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran, representing the government, submitted before a division bench of Justices SS Sundar and P Dhanabal when a public interest litigation petition filed by one Muniyan came up for hearing.

He also said the respective collectors would hold meetings to discuss the matter with the stakeholders and subsequently devise the modalities for delimitation and reservation. Recording the submissions, the bench closed the petition.