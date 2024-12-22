Days after suicide bid over online gaming loss, man dies in TN

DINDIGUL: Days after attempting to kill himself, a 22-year-old man collapsed at home on Thursday night in Dindigul. G Arun Kumar had lost Rs 2 lakh in an online rummy game, and attempted to kill himself, a few days back.

Police sources said Arun Kumar (22) of Pooncholai Nagar of Kuttiyapatti in Dindigul was a college student. He would spend a lot of time in online games, which enraged his brother. However, he allegedly lost over Rs 2 lakh during a rummy game and got into an argument with his brother. On November 30, the youngster attempted to kill himself.

Sources further said, relatives admitted him to Dindigul Medical College Hospital and he was later transferred to Government Rajaji Hospital (Madurai). After treatment, the youngster was discharged and he returned home on December 14.

A few days later he allegedly suffered from chest pains and was taken back to Dindigul Medical College Hospital on Thursday night, where he was declared dead on arrival.

A case was registered in Dindigul Taluk Police Station under natural death. Further investigations is under way.

(Those having suicidal thoughts shall seek assistance at TN Health helpline 104 and Sneha suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)