DMK executive panel condemns Union Minister Amit Shah; slams BJP for bid to 'divert attention'

CHENNAI: DMK's executive committee meeting, chaired by party president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin here on Sunday strongly condemned Union Home Minister Amit Shah, for "defaming" Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Shah besmirched the sacrifices of Dr Ambedkar, which was "unacceptable" and a "blot" on Parliamentary democracy under the BJP regime, the Dravidian party alleged in a resolution.

In order to divert attention from the minister's remarks, the "dramas" enacted by the BJP, inside and outside of Parliament was a mockery, the party said and lauded party office-bearers and cadres for the state-wide protests and MPs for opposing the minister in both Houses of Parliament.

While CM Stalin, following his Erode visit days ago had said that his party will win over 200 seats in the 2026 Assembly polls, the DMK urged its cadres to start working at once for winning more than 200 seats out of the 234 Assembly constituencies.

Also, the DMK demanded that the Centre take steps for the immediate release of Tamil Nadu fishermen and their boats from Sri Lanka.