DMK government not genuine on Tungsten issue, says AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has criticised the DMK government for its alleged lethargic attitude in handling the tungsten miningissue. He accused the DMK of providing only “surface-level” support to the minority community.

Speaking at a Christmas celebration organised by the party here, Palaniswami alleged despite the AIADMK raising questions regarding the tungesten mining issue in the Assembly, the government kept on diverting the issue.

He further said the government didn’t provide the opposition party any details regarding the letter send to the union government. He claimed that he came to know that the DMK government had written to the Centre, requesting that the power to grant mining permissions be transferred from the centre to the state. “This brings to light their lack of genuine concern for the people. They only pretended to act, that too, after public protests,” Palaniswami remarked.

The opposition leader also questioned the DMK’s alleged inaction against the Union Government over pressing issues during its 43-month tenure. “Have they (DMK MPs) exerted any pressure on the centre to do away with NEET?,” he asked.

On the contrary, he added, the AIADMK will firmly oppose any schemes and projects if it is against the people’s interests, regardless of who implements it.