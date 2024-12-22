Fire breaks out at knitwear packing company in Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR: A fire broke out at a private knitwear packing company at Maniyakarampalayam in the city on Saturday. Sources said Shyam Nath of Sathyamurthy Nagar near Nallur runs a knitwear packing company in a private building in Maniyakarampalayam along with his friend Keerthivasan.

From there, knitwear is packed and shipped to various parts of India. At 9 am on Saturday, thick smoke started to emanate from the company. Security guards spotted this and informed the Tiruppur South Fire Station. Fire tenders reached the spot and tried to extinguish the fire, however, the fire had spread throughout the company by then as the company had a large stock of knitwear inside for packing.

Tenders from Tiruppur North, Avinashi and Uthukuli fire stations also rushed to the spot. After about five hours of struggle, the fire was doused. It is alleged that property worth several lakhs including machinery were damaged in the fire. It is also alleged that short circuit may have caused the fire. Nallur police are investigating the incident, sources said.