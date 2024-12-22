INTUC members urge Tamil Nadu to reopen Sterlite Copper plant

THOOTHUKUDI: The Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) staged a stir on Friday at Chidambaranagar, urging the state government to reopen the Sterlite Copper plant in Thoothukudi, citing that Chief Minister MK Stalin and MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi were striving to bring in more industries to increase employment opportunities here.

Over 500 persons led by INTUC Working president Kathirvel participated in the agitation at Chidambaranagar demanding employment generation and reopening of the defunct Sterlite Copper plant. They raised placards demanding to enactment special legislation to reopen the unit, which was closed down as per Supreme Court orders.

Kathirvel, who is also the general secretary of the National Harbour Workers' Union and a trustee of the VOC port trust, said closing down several industries including Sterlite Copper, has affected employment opportunities and the socio-economic transformation of the people in Thoothukudi. Closing such industries sends a wrong signal to investors and damages the existing industrial climate, he said.