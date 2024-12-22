Law minister must learn crime prevention from police, says BJP state president Annamalai

COIMBATORE: Taking exception to Law Minister S Regupathy’s statements that no crime can be prevented in advance and that no national party other than the BJP engages with accused and anti-social elements, BJP State President K Annamalai has suggested that the minister attend training sessions at the police academy.

Addressing a gathering in Coimbatore on Saturday, the BJP leader said, “The Law Minister should learn the fundamental principles of crime prevention and detection taught to police personnel. Actually no, not the training sessions. I think it would be better if the minister observes the rowdy identification parades conducted by the police. He should listen to how the rowdies speak since he has also spoken in a similar manner.”

Annamalai went on to allege that Regupathy misled the public by claiming that the recent procession taken out for Al-Ummah leader SA Basha was merely for his final rituals. “We condemned the decision to allow this procession in public spaces, and especially the words used during the event,” he added. He then claimed that VCK leader Thirumavalavan is being compelled to align his statements with DMK’s directives to maintain their alliance. He also asserted that the DMK will lose its deposit in at least 200 constituencies in the 2026 Assembly election.