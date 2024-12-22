Madras HC seeks probe, action on cops in Nellai court murder

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Saturday directed the Commissioner of Tirunelveli city police to hold an inquiry into the alleged negligence on the part of the policemen present at the district court complex to prevent the brutal murder of an accused just outside the gates of the court.

A division bench comprising Justices SM Subramaniam and C Kumarappan issued the direction while hearing a suo motu case on the matter.

“As many as 12 policemen were there, but they did not even attempt to apprehend the offenders. This (negligence) requires an inquiry and subsequent (departmental) action,” the bench said in the order.

However, the bench appreciated the bravery of special sub-inspector Uikatttan by pointing out that he, with the help of the lawyers and public, chased and apprehended one of the assailants by showing tremendous courage. The bench said the SSI shall be rewarded.