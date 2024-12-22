Madras HC seeks probe, action on cops in Nellai court murder

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Saturday directed the Commissioner of Tirunelveli city police to hold an inquiry into the alleged negligence on the part of the policemen present at the district court complex to prevent the brutal murder of an accused just outside the gates of the court.
A division bench comprising Justices SM Subramaniam and C Kumarappan issued the direction while hearing a suo motu case on the matter.
“As many as 12 policemen were there, but they did not even attempt to apprehend the offenders. This (negligence) requires an inquiry and subsequent (departmental) action,” the bench said in the order.
However, the bench appreciated the bravery of special sub-inspector Uikatttan by pointing out that he, with the help of the lawyers and public, chased and apprehended one of the assailants by showing tremendous courage. The bench said the SSI shall be rewarded.
Pointing to the audacity and ease with which the assailants committed the grave crime just outside the court gates, the bench remarked, “The presence of offenders on court premises is a matter of concern.”
It further stated such incidents would create a sense of fear among the litigants and witnesses who may feel reluctant to testify witness against offenders.
Stressing the need for improving the morale and agility to respond to incidents like the murder, the bench flagged the trend of policemen using mobile phones while on duty, saying it may cause diversion.
State public prosecutor Hassan Mohamed Jinnah submitted the policemen present at the court quickly reacted to the incident and nabbed one of the assailants. He denied the allegations that they did not react quickly to nab the culprits.
Additional Advocate General J Ravindran informed the court about the action taken for strengthening the security and safety on the court premises. He said the authorities concerned have been devising a mechanism for a long-standing security arrangement for the courts in the districts.