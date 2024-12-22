Man attacks Dalit for drinking tea in his presence in Tamil Nadu

TIRUPPUR: The Tiruppur district police have booked a 50-year-old man from a dominant community under SC/ST Act after he allegedly attacked a 36-year-old Dalit man for sitting in front of him and drinking tea at a bakery in Moolanur in Tiruppur district.

Police sources said the victim, K Karuppusamy of South Colony in Nathapalayam, is employed by the Thurampadi village panchayat on a contract basis. He is responsible for opening gates of the panchayat water tank every morning.

Karuppusamy went to a bakery around 11 am on December 17. “He was sitting on a bench there and sipping tea when M Senniyappan, (50) of Pammipalayam in Moolanur reached the store. Senniyappan also sat down at the bakery and got a tea. After emptying the glass, Senniyappan allegedly stared at Karuppasamy and left on his bike,” a police source said.

The following day, the Dalit man was walking near a petrol bunk in Natthapalayam, when Senniyappan reached the spot on a bike and waylaid him. “The 50-year-old then beat up Karuppasamy and also kicked him. The alleged reason for the assault is that Karuppasamy did not stand up and move away when Senniyappan sat in front of him at the bakery,” the source added.

Karuppasamy is receiving treatment for his injuries at Dharapuram Government Hospital. Based on his complaint, the Moolanur police registered a case against Senniyappan under various sections, including 115(2) BNS r/w 3 (1) (r) II (V), 3 (1) (3) of the SC/ST (POA) ACT.

Dharapuram Deputy Superintendent of Police S Suresh Kumar told TNIE that a search has been initiated for Senniyappan and he will be arrested soon.