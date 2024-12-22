Ministers inaugurate various welfare schemes in Tamil Nadu

DHARMAPURI: Minister of Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply K N Nehru, Agriculture Minister M R K Pannerselvam, and Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R Sakkarapani inaugurated various welfare schemes during an event at Karimangalam on Saturday.
Ministers Nehru, Pannerselvam, and Sakkarapani arrived at Karimangalam and inaugurated a library (Arivusar Maiam) that was built at Rs 1.40 crore, a new weekly market built at Papparapatti for Rs 2.74 crore, and three other high-level bridges in Palacode for Rs 4.37 crore. They also provided land deeds, ration cards, bank loans and others to 1,557 beneficiaries worth Rs 19.52 crore.
Speaking during the meeting, Nehru, said, “Chief Minister M K Stalin is focused on improving the infrastructures of 490 town panchayats, 138 municipalities, and 25 corporations across the state by improving Anganwadi centres, bus stands, improving drinking water supply, and ensuring proper drains. To ensure this in the past three years funds of more than Rs 10,000 crore were issued to the Municipal administration department and Rs 28.43 crore to town panchayats.”
Speaking about the DMK government’s efforts in Dharmapuri, he said, “In 1972, former chief minister M Karunanidhi had brought in a scheme to provide clean drinking water to the people of Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri. The Hogenakkal drinking water and fluorosis mitigation project was constructed at a cost of Rs 1,928 crore and this has benefited over 24 lakh people daily. Now in the second phase of the project, CM hopes to upgrade the project for Rs 7,928 crore which would benefit over 35 lakh people.”
MRK Panneerselvam who spoke at the meeting, said, “The CM dreams of creating an educated and informed society, so a library is established in rural areas across the state. The library in Karimangalam was constructed at a cost of Rs 1.40 crore and can accommodate over 500 students and we hope that these students will utilise these facilities.”
The event was presided by Collector K Santhi and Dharmapuri MP A Mani also participated.