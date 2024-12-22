Ministers inaugurate various welfare schemes in Tamil Nadu

DHARMAPURI: Minister of Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply K N Nehru, Agriculture Minister M R K Pannerselvam, and Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R Sakkarapani inaugurated various welfare schemes during an event at Karimangalam on Saturday.

Ministers Nehru, Pannerselvam, and Sakkarapani arrived at Karimangalam and inaugurated a library (Arivusar Maiam) that was built at Rs 1.40 crore, a new weekly market built at Papparapatti for Rs 2.74 crore, and three other high-level bridges in Palacode for Rs 4.37 crore. They also provided land deeds, ration cards, bank loans and others to 1,557 beneficiaries worth Rs 19.52 crore.

Speaking during the meeting, Nehru, said, “Chief Minister M K Stalin is focused on improving the infrastructures of 490 town panchayats, 138 municipalities, and 25 corporations across the state by improving Anganwadi centres, bus stands, improving drinking water supply, and ensuring proper drains. To ensure this in the past three years funds of more than Rs 10,000 crore were issued to the Municipal administration department and Rs 28.43 crore to town panchayats.”