PMK leader Anbumani Ramados alleges disparity in flood relief allocation

TIRUVANNAMALAI: PMK leader Dr Anbumani Ramados on Saturday took a dig at the state government for what he termed as “blatant" disparity in flood relief allocation across the districts.

Speaking at Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Movement Conference, organised by the PMK along the Tiruvannamalai girivalam path, Anbumani said, during the Chennai floods, the government announced Rs 6,000 as compensation per affected household, and the same amount was provided to victims in Tenkasi and Thoothukudi. “However, in Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Tiruvannamalai districts, the compensation was a mere Rs 2,000 per household. Why this partiality?” he questioned.

He urged farmers across the state to gather in Chennai and stage large-scale protests, akin to the farmers’ protests in Delhi. “Whenever farmers in Delhi face issues, they unite and protest,” he said, calling for solidarity within the farming community.

Anbumani further criticised the state government for favouring the capitalist sector over agriculture. “Farmers constitute 63% of Tamil Nadu’s population, 37% are engaged in manufacturing and only 11% in financial sector. Yet, the government leans heavily toward capitalism and neglects farmers. The DMK government is for capitalists, but we, the PMK, are here for the farmers,” Anbumani declared.