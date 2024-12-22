Tamil Nadu CM Stalin calls DMK MPs heroes for their good performance in parliament

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday commended the DMK MPs for the manner in which they conducted themselves by raising important issues in an impactful manner during the recently concluded winter session of the Parliament.

In a statement, he also blamed the ruling BJP for doing everything possible to evade discussions on the failures of the Union government on various issues.

In a statement, Stalin said the DMK MPs “stood as heroes”, amplifying the voices of the people of Tamil Nadu and exposing the Union government’s alleged bias against the state on several issues. Stalin further asserted the MPs acted as examples for other state MPs and demonstrated the ethos of the century-old Dravidian movement.

He also commended their opposition to contentious policies like the ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal. He further expressed concern over the “paralysis of the parliament” under the BJP government. He said constructive debates have become a rarity in Parliament and noted as per a report on the efficiency of the functioning of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, recent sessions stood only at 54.5% and 40% respectively.

Accusing the BJP of hypocrisy, Stalin, in a reference to the comments made by Home Minister Amit Shah, said the Centre celebrated the Constitution while simultaneously “degrading” BR Ambedkar.

The MPs have sent a message to the Union government that the people of the state will not tolerate deceitful treatment, he said.