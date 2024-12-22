UGD schemes worth over Rs 600 crore launched in Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: The Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply KN Nehru, and Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R Sakkarapani took part in various government programmes. They inaugurated the underground drainage (UGD) scheme worth Rs 49.86 crore for the Krishnagiri municipality areas and Rs 582.54 crore UGD work at Hosur City Municipal Corporation (HCMC), on Saturday.

KN Nehru told reporters, “The Chief Minister has implemented Rs 1,000 crore worth schemes to HCMC, Krishnagiri municipality and six town panchayats in the district for the past three years. 21 water supply schemes are being implemented in the district. Soon Phase 2 of the Hogenakkal drinking water project scheme worth Rs 7,955 crore will be implemented.”

He explained that the second phase of the Hogenakkal drinking water project will cater to Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts, 16 town panchayats, 20 blocks, and 6,802 villages. At Hosur, UGD scheme will be implemented in the first phase at a cost of Rs 582.54 crore, two sewage treatment plants will be set up near Ramanaicken Lake and Santhapuram Lake. Additionally, the scheme will be implemented in 35 wards partially or fully in HCMC out of 45 wards. The remaining wards will be covered in the second phase.

Both KN Nehru and R Sakkarapani inaugurated 17 Vidiyal buses for extended routes in the district to support more women and school children. Collector KM Sarayu, Bargur MLA D Mathiazhagan, Hosur MLA Y Prakash, Thalli MLA TRamachandran, Krishnagiri MP Gopinath took part in the event.