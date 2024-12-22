Water leak from broken pipeline turns flyover service road motorists’ nightmare in Coimbatore

Several months later, officials carried out patchworks on the NH and repaired the stretch in June-July this year. However, due to substandard and poor-quality patchwork, the road got damaged again. The stretch where repairs were carried out, started caving in, slowly forming craters in the middle of the road. TNIE carried a report and took the matter to the attention of authorities involved over a month ago. However, no action was taken by officials. As a result, the road further caved in due to regular vehicle movement and the pipeline below the road was broken and a huge amount of water is wasted.

Speaking to TNIE, G Harishankar, a motorist said, “This road’s condition as been deteriorating by the day and officials have turned a blind eye towards the issue. Earlier, we had to travel on the broken road, now the potholes have deepened and the water stagnating in them has turned it into a death trap for motorists. That said, officials continue to remain aloof.” “The government must act before someone falls into these potholes and loses their life, like at Ramanathapuram a few weeks ago. Tax money is getting wasted because of negligent behaviour of officials,” he added.

When inquired, a senior TWAD Board official told TNIE, “We are aware of the issue and will take necessary action to sort it soon. Currently, we’ve stopped water supply through the broken pipeline. As it’s a weekend, we shall commence repairs on Monday. Once the pipeline is replaced, we shall take up road restoration works soon.”