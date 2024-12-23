A walk down memory lane of M Karunanidhi's political acumen, sharp wit

CHENNAI: ‘Sattamandra Nayakar Kalaignar’, a compilation of the memories of former chief minister M Karunanidhi’s friends, contemporaries and critics on the DMK patriarch’s quips, documents the trail of how requests made to Karunanidhi become government orders and legislation.

The 612-page volume, which has been brought out by the Assembly to commemorate the centenary celebrations of Karunanidhi, also reproduced important speeches of the former chief minister who served as a legislator for around six decades, important resolutions moved by him, photographs of the council of ministers headed by Karunanidhi, etc.

Karunanidhi is known for his quick repartee and retorts to criticism hurled at him and the government headed by him.

Many times, when there was strong criticism from the opposition benches, Karunanidhi would employ puns to give them appropriate replies, and sometimes sharp replies too. It was widely believed that there was never a dull moment in the Assembly with Karunanidhi there. Memories of leaders that were documented speak on how Karunanidhi respected the views of leaders in the opposition benches and many times paid attention to even small suggestions and implemented them.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in his memories, recalled how the zeal for social justice was running in his veins. “In 1944, even at the very young age of 20, when conservatives organised a ‘Varnashrama conference’ in Chidambaram, Karunanidhi wrote an obituary and a requiem to celebrate the death of Varnashrama. This bend towards social justice which was evident from his early age, was prevalent all through his later life.”