Animal intrusion continues to trouble Ramanathapuram farmers

RAMANATHAPURAM: Despite flagging the menace of animal intrusion during the grievance redressal meetings every month, the issue continues to remain unresolved in Thiruvadanai and Paramakudi, alleged the farmers of the region. Though the forest department has installed trap cameras on the migratory paths to map the movement of deer and wild boars in Ramanathapuram, the farmers demanded a permanent fix to the menace.

While there are no reserve forests in the interior parts of the district, vast areas of Seemai Karuvelam trees and pastures in the region house various wildlife species, especially spotted deer and wild boars. However, it may be noted that as these urban forest areas are situated close to farmlands, animal intrusion and crop damages are frequent in Paramakudi and Thiruvadanai.

"Over the years I have submitted as many as 45 petitions to various officials and politicos decrying animal intrusion and crops damage, yet the issue remains unresolved," said NS Baskara Padmanabhan, a farmer from Paramakudi. He added that recently about 3.5 acres of his paddy fields were ravaged by a pack of deer. Though I had spent nearly a lakh for restoration, the compensation provided by the forest department was much less, leaving me in financial crisis, Padmanabhan said.