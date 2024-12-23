Armed police to be deployed at all TN courts, says DGP Shankar Jiwal

CHENNAI: Following the murder of a man near the court in Tirunelveli district, DGP Shankar Jiwal has directed the deployment of armed police at all court complexes in the state. This will be in addition to the existing security arrangement.

All SPs and commissioners have been requested to deploy a team comprising an SI and two police personnel at the court complexes in their jurisdictions as an interim measure. While one member of the team will carry a long-range weapon and ammunition, the SI will carry a handgun or revolver. As per law, weapons can be used for both self-defence and safety when someone is being targeted for physical harm. .

The DGP also instructed the unit officers to examine all important cases in which retaliation alerts are sent, and the police officers stationed at courts will also be made aware of. The unit heads are expected to submit an action taken report to the police headquarters by Monday.

The order follows the murder of S Mayandi (25) on Friday. Mayandi was waiting at the court when a gang hacked him to death. He was the prime accused in the murder of Dalit youth Rajamani, who was killed in August last.