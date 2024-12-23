Indian Medical Association to launch job portal for doctors on December 27

COIMBATORE: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has developed an online platform called ‘Doctors Employment Exchange’, in an effort to generate jobs for doctors in the private sector within the country and abroad. Chairman of the Hospital Board of India Dr K M Abul Hasan said the platform would be inaugurated on December 27.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Hasan said, “Thousands of qualified doctors are unemployed as we have around 1.1 lakh doctors passing out of 706 medical colleges every year nationwide. On the other side, the creation of new posts is becoming a difficult task in the government sector. To address the issue, we have created the ‘Doctors Employment Exchange’ which would act as a bridge between hospitals and doctors.”

Dr Hasan added, “Unemployment in the health sector, especially in the field of physicians, is overlooked. We took the initiative to fix the issue. Initially, we have brought the hospitals from the Gulf countries. Work is underway to enlist at least 80,000 hospitals, including those from the UK, USA, and Canada. A separate domestic section has also been created,” he said. The details on registration would be revealed at the launch, he added.