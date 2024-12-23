Madras HC directs officials to consider plea to repair, maintain tourist spots in Kanniyakumari

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently directed the secretary of municipal administration and Kanniyakumari collector to consider and take decision expeditiously on a plea seeking repair and maintenance of the public roads, platforms at Kanniyakumari Bus Stand and other tourist places in the Kanniyakumari Town Panchayat.

A bench comprising Justices MS Ramesh and AD Maria Clete gave the direction on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition filed by one AM Sundaravel of Tirunelveli. In his petition, Sundaravel stated that after the Kanniyakumari local authority was declared as a special grade town panchayat, several taxes and fees were collected from the public towards maintenance of the roads, bus stands, parking areas and tourist spots in the town panchayat.

However, no maintenance works have been carried out by the executive officer, he alleged, adding that the roads are dilapidated and the platforms in the bus stand are in a damaged condition. The collection of such charges and fees, unless proper maintenance works are undertaken, is illegal, he claimed, and gave a representation to the authorities concerned, seeking necessary action.

Noting that the authorities have not responded to Sundaravel's representation, the judges observed that such non-consideration would amount to dereliction of duty and issued the above direction.