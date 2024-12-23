Nagapattinam's 'Tsunami Children' celebrate reunion ahead of 20th anniversary

NAGAPATTINAM: In a heartwarming reunion ahead of the 20th anniversary of the 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami, alumni of the Annai Sathya Government Children's Home in Nagapattinam gathered on Sunday to relive their shared memories and express gratitude to those who stood by them during the disaster. The event was attended by around 40 alumni along with their families.

Dr J Radhakrishnan, the Additional Secretary of Co-operation, Food, and Consumer Protection department, participated as the chief guest, accompanied by his wife, Krithika. Radhakrishnan was Thanjavur collector when the tsunami devastated Nagapattinam on December 26, 2004, claiming 6,065 lives. Following the calamity, he was posted as Nagapattinam collector to oversee relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Soon after, the Tamil Nadu government established the Annai Sathya Government Children's Home, which became a sanctuary for over 100 children.

Radhakrishnan and his wife went on to become 'godparents' to several children who are now adults, including Tamilarasi Vijayabalan (35), Sowmya (24), and Meena (23). “My wife and I had a lovely grandparents’ day out. We were overwhelmed by how they have grown and continue to show us affection,” Radhakrishnan told TNIE.

“This reunion is special,” said Tamilarasi, who now works as a trainer at the home. “We have always tried to gather around this time, but today, the memories feel more meaningful as we reflect on how far we’ve come.”

Sunday’s reunion, held at the facility, featured a feast, tree planting, and a touching recreation of group photos taken over the years. The alumni also took the opportunity to serve food to the current residents of the children’s home. Radhakrishnan honoured the alumni with gifts and praised their resilience and achievements.

Collector P Akash, District Child Protection Officer V Ezhilarasi and Juvenile Justice Board member M Malarvizhi were present.