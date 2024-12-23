Residents demand access to Western Ring Road in Coimbatore, officials say plans afoot

COIMBATORE: With the Western Ring Road Project being carried out in full swing, residents have raised concerns over the lack of access, to service roads. After a dispute broke out between the people and the highways department officials during official inspection, the highways department assured to construct access roads.

The Western Ring Road also called the Western Bypass Road, spanning 32.43 km, is being developed to connect Mylkal on the Salem-Cochin Road (SHU 52) with Narasimhanaickenpalayam on the Nagapattinam-Gudalur-Mysore Road (NH67) via 15 revenue villages.

The first phase of the project, covering an 11.80 km stretch from Madukkarai to Madampatti, was launched in August 2023 for Rs 250 crore. It is expected to be completed by August- September 2025.

Around nine rural roads intersect with the 11 km stretch in Phase 1. Citing a lack of service roads, on the Western Bypass leading to the village road, farmers say they will be unable to reach their homes and farmlands.

People of 10 villages started a ‘Western Bypass Protection Committee’, insisting on the construction of a service road on the bypass and submitted a petition to the collector.

South RDO Ramkumar was appointed to investigate the petition.