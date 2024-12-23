'Sri Lankan' pirates assault six TN fishermen at sea off Nagapattinam

NAGAPATTINAM: Six fishermen from Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts were allegedly assaulted and robbed at sea by assailants said to be from Sri Lanka on Friday night. They were hospitalised on Saturday for injuries. Sources said fishermen C Kumar (48), K Jegan (30) and N Lakshmanan (40) -- all from Mayiladuthurai camping in Nagapattinam's Kodiyakarai (Point Calimere) for the past two months -- on Friday afternoon ventured into sea in a motorised boat.

They were fishing about 12 nautical miles southeast of Kodiyakarai late that night. Meanwhile, another group — K Rajkumar (25), K Rajendiran (49) and M Nagalingam (45) — from Akkaraipettai in Nagapattinam district was also fishing near the spot as the three from Mayiladuthurai around the same time. Then, a group of unidentified people allegedly from Sri Lanka approached the fisher groups in motorised boats. They boarded the fishing boats and assaulted the fishermen. They then snatched their fishing nets, GPS, torch light, mobile phones and fish catch before fleeing.

The fishermen, who suffered internal and external injuries in the assault, reached Kodiyakarai on Saturday morning and checked into the Vedaranyam General Hospital, sources said. The fishermen reported the incident to the authorities and fisherfolk representatives, and complained to the Vedaranyam marine police station.