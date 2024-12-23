Tamil Nadu: Childline workers’ salaries increased after one-year delay

CHENNAI: After a delay of a year, the Department of Child Welfare and Special Services has increased the salaries of childline workers across the state.

While the childline service was revamped following the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the union government in August 2023 leading to a reduction in staff, the promised increase in salaries is being implemented only now. The revised salaries will be paid with retrospective effect from September 1, 2024.

Under the revised pay structure, administrators will receive Rs 45,000, up from Rs 35,000, while IT supervisors’ salaries have been raised from Rs 25,000 to Rs 33,000. Call operators, who were previously earning Rs 17,850, will now receive between Rs 17,500 and Rs 22,500 based on their experience.

At district-level child helplines, coordinators’ salaries have increased from Rs 14,000 to Rs 28,000 and counsellors’ pay has increased from Rs 8,000 to Rs 23,000. Similarly, childline supervisors will now draw Rs 21,000, up from Rs 8,000 and case workers’ salaries have increased from Rs 8,000 to Rs 18,000.

A circular from the Department of Child Welfare and Special Services said the revision was approved during the governing body meeting held on August 28 to bring the salaries on a par with other states.

While welcoming the salary hike, activists pointed at ongoing issues in childline operations. “The delay in travel allowance payments may discourage workers from travelling long distances to rescue children. The department must ensure that the workers receive contracts for three to five years, as many social workers earning minimal salaries fear the scheme could be discontinued like the National Child Labour Project. They should also be given benefits like PF and ESI,” an activist said.

They also urged the government to allocate more funds for child welfare. “The salary hike is a positive step after a long wait. With the union government reducing child welfare expenditure, the state must allocate additional funds. This spending should be seen as an investment in children and not as an expense,” said A Devaneyan, a child rights activist.