Tamil Nadu: Social workers protest over waste disposal in Palar river

TIRUPATTUR: After the Palar River at Maratpattu frothed up on Sunday, social workers from the Palar Padugaapu Kootu Eyakkam staged a protest at the Marapattu bridge in Tirupattur, condemning the release of tannery waste into the river, which frequently results in excessive froth.

Two members of the organisation, Vadivel Subramaniam and S Sethuraman, sat on the road in protest. Before others could join them, local police and officials arrived at the scene and assured them that action would be taken.

Vadivel told TNIE that the Palar River water remains clean until it enters Periyapettai in Vaniyambadi town. “At Valliyampattu, where there are around 120 tanneries, effluents are directly discharged into the river. On Sundays, they release the waste at midnight, assuming officials will not inspect,” he said.

He added that when complaints are raised, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) officials inspect the water, checking parameters like Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) and pH levels. “However, they must also examine chromium and ammonium levels to detect effluent contamination. Despite repeated inspections, no permanent solution has been implemented,” he said.

Sethuraman added that petitions highlighting the issue were submitted at a recent grievance meeting for farmers and to the Collector multiple times. “Yet no action has been taken,” he said.

The social workers highlighted the severe impact of pollution on agriculture. “There were three sugar mills in the Vellore region, but now only one remains. Underground water is depleting rapidly because of pollutants. Borewells are being drilled deeper, but there is no water,” Vadivel said.

He further criticised waste disposal practices, including dumping garbage, sewage, and animal remains from slaughterhouse shops along the riverbanks. He also raised concerns about the municipality’s construction of waste segregation units near the river. “All these activities must be stopped to protect the Palar River,” he said.

Responding to allegations against tanneries, a TNPCB official said they would intensify inspections, especially on weekends. “Levels of ammonium and chromium are also within the limit. We are also considering involving a reputed institution like IIT or IISc to study the issue,” the official added.

Collector K Tharpagaraj said that TNPCB had collected water samples for testing. “The findings will clarify the situation. Regarding garbage disposal and other concerns, we are constantly monitoring the issue and have instructed local bodies to prevent such practices,” he said.