Tangedco Dindigul spent Rs 22L on travel allowance between 2021-24: RTI

DINDIGUL: The Dindigul Division of Tangedco spent Rs 22,30,008 on travel allowance (TA) for officials from 2021-2024, revealed an RTI reply. Pointing out that around Rs 5 lakh has been spent as travel allowance every year by the Tangedco division, activists urged authorities concerned to scrutinise the expenditure at the earliest.

According to the RTI reply, the travel allowance offered to officials at the Tangedco (Dindigul) during the aforesaid period stood at: Rs 15,63,452 for 44 officers (Central Office), Rs 15,441 for five officers (North Division), Rs 64,785 for seven officers (Ottanchatram Division), Rs 7,383 for two officers (Batlagundu Division), Rs 11,46,36 for eight officers (Palani Division), Rs 1,29,629 for nine officers (Sempatti Division), and Rs 1,10,375 for four officers (Renganathapuram).

Speaking to TNIE, RTI Activist NG Mohan said TA accounts for one of the major expenses of Tangedco, and the query was raised considering the staff misusing the travel allowance. "Through the RTI response, we found that Rs 5 lakh/year is being spent as allowance by the Dindigul Division. This should be brought under scrutiny at the earliest," he added.

When contacted, CITU-Tangedco employees Union (Dindigul) President K Marimuthu told TNIE that all employees are eligible for TA for travelling to areas, which are more than 8 km away from the office (work spot). "Grade four level employees — gang man and helpers — are eligible for Rs 160 per day (daily allowance) along with bus fare and flat rate allowance (Rs 20). Besides, other grade level employees are offered Rs 200 per day (daily allowance). Additionally, assistant executive engineers and executive engineers are also eligible for travelling in trains (first class/first class AC compartments)," he said.

Meanwhile, a top official from Tangedco Dindigul Division denied the misuse of travel allowance in the division, and said, " All travel allowance-related expenses are checked and verified. Though the Class I officers in the rank of Divisional Engineer and Superintending Engineer are eligible for flight travels, only one such case occurred under the division, wherein a top officer was ordered to attend a hearing in the apex court in New Delhi three years ago."